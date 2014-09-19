Eredivisie: Willem II 2 NAC Breda 1

The hosts looked as though they would have to settle for a share of the spoils after Uros Matic struck for Breda to cancel out Ben Sahar's 13th-minute opener.

But Braber provided the late drama to lift Jurgen Streppel's men into the top half and above their visitors, ending the away side's three-game unbeaten run in the Dutch top flight.

Sahar put the hosts ahead after collecting Stijn Wuytens defence-splitting pass to coolly slot past Jelle ten Rouwelaar early on.

Breda, winners in their previous two games, hit back three minutes before half-time when Matic found the bottom-right corner from 25 yards.

And it fell to Braber to settle matters, the recent signing from RKC Waalwijk opening his account for his new club with a neat close-range finish after good work from Bruno Andrade.