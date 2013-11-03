Eredivisie Wrap: Feyenoord up to fourth

Lex Immers broke the deadlock for Ronald Koeman's side against one of the division's meanest defences in first-half stoppage time as he tapped in at the front post following a cross from 19-year-old winger Jean-Paul Boetius.

Mitchell te Vrede added a second 17 minutes from time as he headed in Ruben Schaken's delivery to secure all three points.

Groningen and Roda JC scored six goals between them in an entertaining 3-3 draw at Euroborg.

Filip Kostic's eighth-minute opener was cancelled out by Kees Luijckx, but the hosts did take the lead again through Andraz Kirm just after half-time.



A little over an hour had gone when Mark-Jan Fledderus equalised from the penalty spot, before Eric Botteghin put Groningen in the lead for a third time.



Once again, however, Roda showed great determination. Fledderus' second penalty of the day in stoppage time saved a point for the visitors, keeping them one place behind their eighth-placed hosts.



Utrecht managed to increase the gap between themselves and the bottom three to five points with a 2-0 success at home to Heerenveen.



Jens Toornstra gave them the lead 19 minutes in and, although the visitors generally dictated possession, Jan Wouters' side clinched the win with Jacob Mulenga's 54th-minute goal.



The clash between Go Ahead Eagles and Heracles was called off due to heavy rain and a waterlogged pitch. The game had to be suspended in the 20th minute with the scores level at 0-0.