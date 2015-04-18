Eredivisie Wrap: PSV seal the title with romp

Victory moved Phillip Cocu's side 13 points clear of Ajax – who have four games remaining – thus sealing top spot for PSV at a jubilant Philips Stadion.

Luuk de Jong opened the scoring with a cushioned header from Luciano Narsingh's cross and Memphis Depay doubled their advantage with a free-kick placed perfectly in the top left corner from 20 yards.

Joey van den Berg pulled one back for the visitors, but PSV were not to be denied their title as De Jong and then captain Narsingh wrapped up the win.

While PSV celebrated the title, bottom club Dordrecht's faint hopes of survival were dealt a further blow after a 3-0 defeat to Vitesse.

Having kept the scores goalless at the break, Dordrecht collapsed in the second half as Vitesse boosted their European hopes with three goals in 16 minutes.

A Valeri Kazaishvili double and Renato Ibarra's second of the season sealed the win and moved Peter Bosz's side within four points of Feyenoord in third, while Dordrecht will be relegated if Go Ahead Eagles beat Feyenoord on Sunday.

AZ are right on Vitesse's tails after they bounced back from successive defeats to beat ADO Den Haag 3-1, Nemanja Gudelj with a double, and Groningen moved back into contention for a European play-off place with a 4-1 win over Willem II.