Eredivisie Wrap: Twente top on goal difference

Felipe Gutierrez put Michel Jansen's side ahead after 21 minutes before Luc Castaignos doubled Twente's advantage shortly after the interval.

When Rasmus Bengtsson felled Jarchinio Antonia inside the penalty area, Jop van der Linden converted from the spot to give Go Ahead a route back into the game. However, Dusan Tadic scored two minutes after the hour to secure Twente a fourth straight league win.

The 2009-10 champions sit at the summit ahead of Sunday's action, which sees both Vitesse and Ajax, second and third respectively, in action.

The weekend's highest scoring game so far came at the Goffertstadion where bottom side NEC and Roda JC played out a seven-goal thriller, with the former coming from two goals down to secure a valuable 4-3 victory.

Goals in the opening 13 minutes from Guus Hupperts and Krisztian Nemeth had the visitors ahead at the break, but a second-half onslaught from NEC saw Marnick Vermijl, Kevin Conboy and Soren Rieks turn the game on its head.

The latter struck a brace, which included the 500th Eredivisie goal this season, before Frank Demouge's late effort was not enough to spare Roda a third straight league defeat.

After NEC's victory, RKC Waalwijk moved level on points with fellow strugglers ADO Den Haag, thanks to a 2-1 win at the Kyocera Stadion.

Kenny Anderson scored after seven and 82 minutes to extend RKC's unbeaten league run to four matches, with Tom Beugelsdijk's late goal proving scant consolation for the hosts who are now two points off bottom.