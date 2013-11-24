Eredivisie Wrap: Vitesse on top, RKC beat Feyenoord

Ajax had taken over at the top with a win by the same margin on Saturday but Lucas Piazon scored two first-half penalties to set Peter Bosz's men on their way to a fourth triumph in five league games.

The 19-year-old, on loan from Chelsea, kept his cool from the spot to hand his side the lead after Deniz Turuc was shown a straight red card for bringing down Mike Havenaar 10 minutes before the interval.

He doubled his tally six minutes later and Gael Kakuta rounded off the scoring midway through the second half to take Vitesse two points clear in the Dutch top flight.

Twente ended a four-game winless run in style with a 5-2 hammering of Breda.

Kyle Ebecilio opened the scoring after 28 minutes and Dusan Tadic restored their advantage on the stroke of half-time after Kenny van der Weg had levelled.

Luc Castaignos' second-half effort was met with a swift response by the visitors, who reduced the deficit through Danny Verbeek, but a late Quincy Promes double put the result beyond doubt.

Sunday's action also brought fine wins for Utrecht and RKC Waalwijk, with the former clinching a 3-0 victory over ADO Den Haag that was spoiled slightly by Mark van der Maarel's red card in the 75th minute.

There were no negatives in struggling RKC's last-gasp triumph, though, as Erwin Koeman's team secured just their third win of the season, beating Feyenoord 1-0 courtesy of Aurelien Joachim's strike.

Elsewhere, the action at the Euroborg saw hosts Groningen extend their unbeaten run to six games with a 0-0 draw against PEC Zwolle.