Eredivisie Wrap: Willem II dent Feyenoord hopes

Fred Rutten's men came into the latest round of fixtures six points adrift of second-placed Ajax, but are now eight behind with just four matches left to play.

And it could have been even worse for Feyenoord. After going ahead through a low Elvis Manu drive in the 30th minute, the visitors fell behind to goals from Freek Heerkens and Bruno Andrade either side of the break.

However, Colin Kazim-Richards turned in the box to fire into the roof of the net nine minutes from time, salvaging a point for Feyenoord.

Debt-ridden Twente were hit with a three-point deduction by the Dutch Football Association (KNVB) for the second time this season earlier this week after failing to meet targets for their financial recovery, but responded by winning 3-1 at Go Ahead Eagles.

Alfred Schreuder's side fell behind to an early Wesley Verhoek strike, but restored parity from the spot through Hakim Ziyech.

Ziyech then provided the assist for both goals of Renato Tapia's brace.

ADO Den Haag did their chances of survival the world of good by making it back-to-back victories in the league with a 2-0 triumph over Utrecht.

The sides were locked at 0-0 until the 73rd minute, when Roland Alberg netted a penalty, before Gervane Kastaneer made sure of the points that send the club seven points clear of the relegation play-offs.

In the day's remaining fixture, Groningen came from 2-1 down to claim a 3-2 home win against Cambuur.