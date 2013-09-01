Eredivisie Wrap: Zwolle winning streak ends

Zwolle suffered a setback as they dropped their first points of the season at home to Utrecht, who came away from IJsseldelta Stadion with a 1-1 draw.

Willem Janssen gave the visitors the lead just after half-time, but Stefan Nijland rescued a point for Zwolle 16 minutes from time, leaving the hosts top of the table and Utrecht just above the bottom three.

Eriksen’s move to Tottenham, meanwhile, leaves a notable void in the Ajax squad, but another Denmark international – Lasse Schone – stepped up and gave the Amsterdam club the lead at Euroborg as he fired a powerful effort into the bottom corner from just outside of the area 18 minutes in.

On-loan Barcelona man Bojan Krkic nearly doubled Ajax's lead in the second half as he tried to take on three defenders instead of squaring to Schone and the hosts made them pay as Genero Zeefuik knocked a rebound into the net following a Kenneth Vermeer save 14 minutes from the end to seal a 1-1 draw.



The only team to pick up three points on Sunday were Feyenoord, who only managed one win from their first four league matches, but they were well on their way to victory by half-time against Roda as a Ruud Vormer penalty and Graziano Pelle’s seventh strike of the season in all competitions gave them a 2-0 lead.



Feyenoord continued to dominate after the break as Miquel Nelom and John Goossens added a goal each to give Ronald Koeman’s team a needed boost with the 4-0 win, while Henk Dijkhuizen was given a late red card for Roda.



AZ Alkmaar and Vitesse Arnhem remain in midtable as they also played out a 1-1 draw at AFAS Stadion, although the visitors left it late to earn a point.



Mattias Johansson opened the scoring for AZ three minutes before the break following good play from Maarten Martens, but former Ajax youngster Jonathan Reis headed Frank van der Struijk’s cross from close range in the 87th minute.