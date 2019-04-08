Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting’s incredible miss for PSG leaves fans flabbergasted

Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting produced an astonishing miss as Paris St Germain let slip the chance to wrap up the Ligue 1 title.

Christopher Nkunku’s shot was about to go in when the former Stoke striker touched the ball, deflected it against the post and left it sitting on the goal line in PSG’s 2-2 draw with Strasbourg.

You may never ever see a worse miss than this beauty from former Stoke striker Choupo-Moting…— BT Sport (@btsport) April 7, 2019

The score was 1-1 at the time as PSG sought the win that would have lifted them to the French title.

Watching from the bench, Kylian Mbappe appeared to react with total amazement.

Mbappe's reaction to that Choupo-Moting…. clearance (?) is perfection pic.twitter.com/QTvp7jqfQP— beIN SPORTS USA (@beINSPORTSUSA) April 7, 2019

The miss provoked a huge reaction online, with BT Sport host Jake Humphrey writing: “Name a worse miss … I’ll wait.”

Name a worse miss…I’ll wait. pic.twitter.com/oCUnnwJu5O— Jake Humphrey (@mrjakehumphrey) April 7, 2019

One fan described it as “the worst miss I have ever seen in my entire life”, while another, Ewan Flynn, wrote: “Rocket Ronny Rosenthal you’ve had a hell of a run but Choupo-Moting has just usurped your crown.”

Former Liverpool star Rosenthal famously famously missed an open goal from around 10 yards out, hitting the bar against Aston Villa in 1992 in a moment often described as the worst miss of all time.

Choupo-Moting, who scored the opener for PSG, was replaced by Mbappe on the hour mark.

The draw left PSG 20 points clear at the top of Ligue 1 with eight matches to play and a game in hand over second-placed Lille.