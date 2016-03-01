Eriksen hopeful in title challenge

Tottenham midfielder Christian Eriksen hopes his team are still in the Premier League title race after two intense fixtures.

Mauricio Pochettino's men are on a six-match winning league run after their come-from-behind 2-1 victory over Swansea City on Sunday.

Ahead of a trip to West Ham and hosting Arsenal in a derby, Eriksen said keeping pace with leaders Leicester City – who are two points clear – was the focus.

"These are two really intense, exciting games," he told the club's website.

"Hopefully at the end of the week we'll be in a good position. We turned a corner [on Sunday] and we know we have the confidence going into these two games.

"We know it means a lot to the fans."

Tottenham needed goals from Nacer Chadli and Danny Rose in the final 20 minutes to secure their win at White Hart Lane.

Eriksen hailed the belief of his team to complete their fightback as they eye a first league title since 1960-61.

"We want to win. We know we're in a really good position," he said.

"We were 1-0 down at home against Swansea but we had the ball so much and we wanted to score, wanted to win and get the three points.

"The table is so close and we want to keep with Leicester as much as possible."