Eriksen targets Arsenal scalp

Tottenham midfielder Christian Eriksen is desperate to reach the fourth round of the League Cup at the expense of Arsenal.

Spurs recorded a 2-1 win over their arch-rivals when they last met in the Premier League back in February, with Harry Kane netting twice to cancel out Mesut Ozil's opener, and Eriksen is keen to get another win over Arsenal on Wednesday.

"It's a game we all want to win and we want to continue in every competition we're in," Eriksen told the official Tottenham website.

"We beat them last time we played here and hopefully we can do the same again."

Eriksen made his comeback after a brief spell on the sidelines due to a knee injury in the 1-0 win over Crystal Palace at the weekend and the Denmark international is delighted to be back.

"I know the system, I know the players and for me, it's easy to come straight back in," he added.

"I feel good and that feeling will always stay the same when I come back into the team like that.

"It was an important win for us. We wanted to show that we're on a good run and wanted to win at home for our fans. They deserve it."