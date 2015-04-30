Error-free Juve can beat Real, says Llorente

Fernando Llorente is confident Juventus can send UEFA Champions League holders Real Madrid out of this year's competition in their upcoming semi-final.

Having already dispatched Borussia Dortmund and Monaco, Massimiliano Allegri's side now face Real, with the first leg taking place in Turin on Tuesday.

Llorente knows the challenge in front of the Serie A leaders is a tough one, but remains optimistic Juve can reach their first final since 2003, when they lost to Milan on penalties.

"It's hard not to think of a game like the one against Madrid," he told Sky Sport Italia. "We'll have to play a perfect match, because they don't make mistakes.

"We can hurt Real, and I'm ready to give everything. We did well against them last year [in the group stage].

"We should have won in Turin, but we compromised that victory with a mistake, but if we don't commit errors we can do it."