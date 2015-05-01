ES Setif 2 Raja Casablanca 2 (4-4 agg, 4-1 pens): Shootout sends holders through

CAF Champions League holders ES Setif needed a penalty shootout to reach the group stage after surrendering a two-goal lead in their 2-2 draw with Raja Casablanca on Friday.

The Algerian side left Morocco with a 2-2 draw two weeks ago and appeared to be cruising to the group phase after going 2-0 up in Setif, but they were forced to do things the hard way in the end.

El-Hedi Belameiri put the hosts ahead with his ninth-minute tap-in and Setif had seemingly secured their passage just after the break, Mourad Delhoum finding the net.

But the home side grew complacent and Casablanca clawed their way back into the contest thanks to Abdelilah Hafidi's 58th-minute overhead kick, before Adil Karrouchy's last-gasp spot-kick forced a shootout.

The away side's admirable fightback ultimately came to nothing, however, as penalty misses from Christian Osaguona and Hafidi proved costly, allowing Setif to win 4-1.