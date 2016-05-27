Espanyol announce Galca exit
Constantin Galca will not have his contract with Espanyol renewed despite guiding the club to Liga survival on the final day of the season.
Espanyol will begin the search for a new head coach after announcing Constantin Galca will leave the club at the end of June.
The Romanian took charge in December when Espanyol were 12th and needed a final-day win against Eibar to secure safety.
"RCD Espanyol thank them [Galca and his assistants] for their professionalism, dedication and meeting the goals set at the end of the season," a club statement read.
"In a complicated season, Galca and his assistants reached the goal of keeping the first team in the top flight of Spanish football, while always showing a firm commitment to the club.
"RCD Espanyol wishes them every success in their professional future and other sporting challenges that may confront them in the future."
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.