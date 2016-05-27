Espanyol announce Galca exit

Espanyol will begin the search for a new head coach after announcing Constantin Galca will leave the club at the end of June.

The Romanian took charge in December when Espanyol were 12th and needed a final-day win against Eibar to secure safety.

"RCD Espanyol thank them [Galca and his assistants] for their professionalism, dedication and meeting the goals set at the end of the season," a club statement read.

"In a complicated season, Galca and his assistants reached the goal of keeping the first team in the top flight of Spanish football, while always showing a firm commitment to the club.

"RCD Espanyol wishes them every success in their professional future and other sporting challenges that may confront them in the future."