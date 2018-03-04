Espanyol goalkeeper Lopez taken to hospital
Former Real Madrid goalkeeper Diego Lopez was involved in a sickening clash of heads during Espanyol's game at Levante on Sunday.
Espanyol goalkeeper Diego Lopez has been taken to hospital after losing consciousness during Sunday's game against Levante.
The 36-year-old clashed heads with Levante forward Armando Sadiku in the 39th minute and received treatment on the pitch for more than five minutes before being stretchered off.
The club tweeted that the former Real Madrid player had been taken to hospital after suffering cranial trauma.
The game finished 1-1 with Espanyol's Leo Baptistao cancelling out Jose Luis Morales Nogales' opener in injury time.
Diego López padece un traumatismo craneal con pérdida de conciencia. Será trasladado a un hospital para realizarle pruebas.¡Ánimo, Diego! March 4, 2018
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.