Essien agent dismisses Chelsea exit rumours

Essien, 29, has only made 11 appearances for the West London club this season after recovering from a series of knee injuries.

Chelsea have had a turbulent 2011/12 campaign to date, which has seen their Portuguese coach Andre Villas-Boas sacked following a poor run of form.

But things are looking up under caretaker boss Roberto Di Matteo's stewardship, with Chelsea upsetting the odds by overturning a two-goal deficit to defeat Napoli in the Champions League to set up a quarter-final showdown with Benfica.

The Italian press had been speculating that Turin giants Juventus were interested in the midfielder, but Essien's agent, Fabien Piveteau, insists the reports are based on nothing but rumour.

"In this moment it is absolutely nothing. Only because someone says that Michael is not happy at Chelsea? He is going through a difficult time, but only because he is recovering from injury."

While attempting to dispel the gossip surrounding his client, Piveteau did hint that Essien could yet seek a move away from Chelsea at the end of the season, depending on who is in charge.

"I have met the leaders of the club, who told me they are happy with him. His future may also depend on who is to assume the managerial role of Chelsea."

By Jake Hughes