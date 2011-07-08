Essien injures knee during training

The club confirmed on Friday that the Ghanaian had damaged his knee, but stopped short of commenting on its severity, instead stating that they will await for Essien to be assessed.

GEAR:£5 off'Essien' Chelsea shirts herewith Kitbag. Free delivery on orders over £50

"Michael Essien suffered an injury to his right knee during training this week," read a statement on the club's official website.

"He will undergo tests over the next few days to determine the extent of that injury. Until we have the full results of those tests we will not be commenting further."

Essien damaged his anterior cruciate ligament while on international duty in September 2008, ruling him out until March 2009, while he also missed the 2010 World Cup through injury.

More to follow.