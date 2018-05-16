Etoile du Sahel 2 Zesco United 1: Tunisian side go joint-top

Etoile du Sahel joined Mbabane Swallows at the top of CAF Champions League Group D with a 2-1 victory over Zesco United on Wednesday.

Alaya Brigui tapped home Wajdi Kechrida's cross just 40 seconds into the second half and Amr Marei capped the win 10 minutes later by volleying Alkhali Bangoura's cross beyond Jacob Banda.

Zesco pulled one back when Lazarous Kambole fired home from inside the six-yard box after Achraf Krir spilled a corner in second-half stoppage time, but they sit level with Primeiro de Agosto on one point, while Etoile move onto four.