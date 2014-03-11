Eto'o hints at Chelsea stay next season

Eto'o, who turned 33 this week, netted his ninth goal of the season in Chelsea's 4-0 win over Tottenham on Sunday and the striker is enjoying life at Stamford Bridge.

His effort on 56 minutes came after a mistake from Jan Vertonghen in the Tottenham defence and was the 300th club goal of Eto'o's distinguished career.

It also made the Cameroon international the highest scoring frontman in Jose Mourinho's squad this season, and he insists his experience can be crucial in their quest for the Premier League title.

"I am happy here," he is quoted as saying in TheEvening Standard. "My age is not important.

"I work the same as Oscar or Eden Hazard. I have more experience and this is good for the team.

"It is an amazing thing (to score 300 club goals) but I have maybe two or three years more (in my career). I think I am going to score more goals."

Eto'o signed a one-year contract at Chelsea in August having left Anzhi Makhachkala, and has been linked with a move to the United States and former club Real Mallorca if he departs England.