Eto'o: I'm in love with champions-elect Leicester

The Premier League's Cinderella story Leicester City have gained another admirer, with Samuel Eto'o expressing his love for the champions-elect.

Against all odds, Leicester - who secured Champions League qualification thanks to Sunday's 2-0 win at Sunderland - are seven points clear atop the table and five matches away from hoisting the Premier League title aloft.

Leicester's remarkable rise, having narrowly avoided relegation last season, is thanks in part to Claudio Ranieri and former Barcelona and Inter striker Eto'o had nothing but praise for the Italian boss.

"I had the chance to fall in love with a lot of club, now I'm in love with the Ranieri's Leicester," said Eto'o, who is now plying his trade for Turkish club Antalyaspor.

"Jamie Vardy? He's very good, but Leicester's real phenomenon is Ranieri. Incredible.

"It was a surprise for everyone and they will surely win the Premier League."

Leicester, who have won their past five matches without conceding a goal, close out the season against West Ham, Swansea City, Manchester United, Everton and Chelsea.