Eto'o seemingly set for Amkar move

Veteran Antalyaspor striker Samuel Eto'o could be closing in on a return to the Russian Premier League after Amkar Perm posted a picture of him holding a club shirt bearing his name on social media.

Amkar did not provide any details about a possible transfer, but Eto'o was pictured holding a club jersey with the number 36 under his name.

The Cameroonian was stood alongside Amkar coach Gadzhi Gadzhiyev, who he played under during his previous spell in Russia with Anzhi Makhachkala from 2011 to 2013, and executive director Denis Maslov.

The text accompanying the post simply read: "Today [Thursday]. Belek, Turkey. More details later."

Former Barcelona, Inter and Chelsea striker Eto'o scored 20 Turkish Super Lig goals as Antalyaspor scraped a top-half finish in a debut season in which he temporarily took charge of the club following the departure of coach Yusuf Simsek.

The 35-year-old has struck six times in 15 top-flight appearances this term, but the club sit fifth after 18 matches.