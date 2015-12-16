Eto'o takes temporary charge at Antalyaspor
Former Barcelona and Chelsea striker Samuel Eto'o has taken temporary charge of Antalyaspor.
Samuel Eto'o has been named as the interim head coach of Turkish side Antalyaspor.
The 34-year-old former Barcelona and Chelsea striker joined the club on a three-year playing deal in June and has now been handed the chance to impress in the dugout following the departure of Yusuf Simsek.
"We sat down with [technical director] Mehmet Ugurlu and Eto'o. Both will jointly coordinate training. The board commissioned Ugurlu and Eto'o to assume coaching duties until a new coach is found," club president Gultekin Gencer told DHA.
Patrick M'Boma, Eto'o's former Cameroon team-mate, says the ex-Inter striker has long expressed a desire to go into coaching - but he is unsure he will have the patience required.
"I know it was in his plans to be a manager - he told me many years ago," he told BBC Sport.
"But from what I know he has no experience. I hope he will be a good manager but I do not know.
"He has the personality and the knowledge, but I am not sure he will have the patience. If he can improve on the areas where he is weak he could be a success."
