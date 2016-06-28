Euro 2016 Diary: Big, bad Barzagli's bath and Iceland Twitter chills are multiplying

Tuesday saw a rare rest day at Euro 2016, allowing some stars to take a much-needed break, while others packed their bags for the journey home.

Confused Iceland fans, Ivan Rakitic's questionable dancing and the angriest man in a bath you'll ever meet all feature in our round-up of the more off-beat headlines of the day...

ENGLAND GET A HERO'S SEND-OFF? YOU MUST BE BARKING...

After the worst defeat in their tournament history and the departure of head coach Roy Hodgson, England left Wales as the only British nation in France as they began their journey home.

But while Northern Ireland were greeted by a crowd of thousands in Belfast, England were given a pretty awkward send-off from their hotel in Nice.

Aside from the click of a few cameras and the bark of one highly dismissive dog, there was almost silence as Wayne Rooney, Jack Wilshere et al made their way to a team bus which proudly displays the tagline 'One team, one dream'.

Right now, this is a nightmare - and one they want to wake up from quickly.

It's goodbye from them... June 28, 2016

IVAN THE TERRIBLE (MOVER)

Ivan Rakitic has wasted little time in getting over Croatia's exit from Euro 2016.

The Barcelona midfielder was nigh-on inconsolable after Portugal edged past them with an extra-time winner in Lens, but a family holiday seems to have cheered him up a bit.

Quite why he felt the need to speed up the footage of him dancing with wife Raquel and his two children is beyond us, but the drudgery of close to 117 minutes of shot-less football between Croata and Portugal would have benefitted from the same treatment. UEFA, take note...

Cuando te vas de vacaciones... Kad krenes na odmor.. #lafamiliaunidajamásserávencida

Posted by Ivan Rakitić on Tuesday, 28 June 2016

AISLE NOT TELL YOU AGAIN - YOU'VE GOT THE WRONG ICELAND

The remarkable scenes in Nice on Monday, where Iceland dumped England out of the last 16, sparked an incredible array of social media memes, reaction - and, as ever, misdirected remarks.

A Twitter user with the handle '@woy' and an individual named Joe Hart - who has never kept goal - were both forced to issue pleas for furious England fans to direct their anger to the right places.

But perhaps the most bizarre example - and therefore best, obviously - was when UK frozen food specialists Iceland, despite their very obvious Twitter name, had to point tweeters to the correct handle for the Icelandic national football team after hundreds of comments congratulating them on an historic win.

For anyone still confused: @IcelandFoods = prawn rings, half-price roulade and adverts with Z-list celebrities. @footballiceland = Euro 2016 dark horses, the best beard in football (Aron Gunnarsson) and "HU!".

BARZAGLI'S BATH-BOMB BONANZA

Given the way Italy have defended so far in this tournament - not least in their imperious 2-0 win over Spain - the defenders have earned some serious down-time.

That said, Alessandro Florenzi and Simone Zaza were unwilling to give veteran Andrea Barzagli the quiet Jacuzzi dip he so deserves, if Instagram is anything to go by.

After jumping in to interrupt the Juventus man's reverie, they proceeded to splash him to such an extent that an angry response was practically inevitable.

Given the way the footage cuts out, we can only hope things didn't get too violent. They do have to play Germany next, after all.

'I FEEL THE NEED...'

With a quarter-final place assured and no goals conceded so far, Germany's defensive players have certainly earned some time off.

Goalkeeper Manuel Neuer and defender Mats Hummels both opted to indulge in a beach volleyball session in a bid to let off some steam.

The photo posted by the official Germany Instagram account showed the Bayern Munich duo doing their very best impressions of that iconic Top Gun scene. Which one is Goose and which Maverick is a choice we leave to you...