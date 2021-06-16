Euro 2020 matchday six: Italy become first team to qualify for knockout stages

Italy became the first team to qualify for the knockout stages of Euro 2020.

Roberto Mancini’s side showcased themselves as possible contenders for the title after a dominant 3-0 win over Switzerland in Group A.

Manuel Locatelli’s brace either side of half-time and Ciro Immobile’s late third gave Italy the points in Rome and sent them through to the last 16.

Wales put themselves on the brink of qualification after an impressive 2-0 win over Turkey in the same group.

Aaron Ramsey and Connor Roberts scored at the end of each half to secure the points, while Gareth Bale missed a penalty.

Russia, who lost their opening game to Belgium, got their Group B campaign up and running with a 1-0 win over Finland.

Post of the day

The Italian Job

Italy are looking the real deal as they booked their place in the last 16 of Euro 2020 with a 3-0 win over Switzerland (Alessandra Tarantino/AP)

Quote of the day

England’s Jude Bellingham is understated in his reaction to becoming the youngest ever player to feature at the European Championship.

Belgium in Eriksen tribute

First of all my thoughts are with @chriseriksen8 and @timothycastagne. Stay strong my friend and i hope both of you make a fool recovery 🙏🏿. Good win by the team @belgianreddevils 🙏🏿❤️ pic.twitter.com/lVzoY7N1Fc— R.Lukaku Bolingoli9 (@RomeluLukaku9) June 12, 2021 See more

Belgium will celebrate Christian Eriksen’s ongoing recovery from a cardiac arrest when they face Denmark. Eriksen’s Inter Milan team-mate Romelu Lukaku has revealed the Belgians plan to kick the ball out of play after 10 minutes – the midfielder wears the number 10 shirt for the Danish national team – in Thursday’s showdown as a mark of respect.

Stat attack

Gareth Bale created five clear-cut chances for Wales in their Euro 2020 win over Turkey this evening – the first player in recorded Euro history (since 1980) to create this many in a match.— The Analyst (@OptaAnalyst) June 16, 2021 See more

Bale might have skied his penalty in Wales’ 2-0 win over Turkey, but the Real Madrid man still put on a show in Baku, creating both of his side’s goals on his way to setting up five chances in the match, the first player in recorded history at the European Championship to do so.

Up next

June 17

Ukraine v North Macedonia (Group C, Bucharest, 1400)

Denmark v Belgium (Group B, Copenhagen, 1700)

Holland v Austria (Group C, Amsterdam, 2000)