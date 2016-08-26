Europa League draw in full

Trending

Robin van Persie will return to Old Trafford after Fenerbahce were drawn alongside Manchester United in the Europe League on Friday.

The draw for the group stage of the Europa League is as follows: 

Group A: Manchester United, Fenerbahce, Feyenoord, Zorya

Group B: Olympiacos, APOEL, Young Boys, Astana

Group C: Anderlecht, Saint-Etienne, Mainz, Qabala

Group D: Zenit, AZ Alkmaar, Maccabi Tel-Aviv, Dundalk

Group E: Viktoria Plzen, Roma, Austria Vienna, Astra

Group F: Athletic Bilbao, Genk, Rapid Vienna, Sassuolo

Group G: Ajax, Standard Liege, Celta Vigo, Panathinaikos

Group H: Shakhtar Donetsk, Braga, Gent, Konyaspor

Group I: Schalke, RB Salzburg, Kuban Krasnodar, Nice

Group J: Fiorentina, PAOK, Slovan Liberec, Qarabag

Group K: Inter, Sparta Prague, Southampton, Hapoel Be'er Sheva

Group L: Villarreal, Steaua Bucharest, FC Zurich, Osmanlispor

Matchday one is on September 15 with the final games in the groups staged on December 8.