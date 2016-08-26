Europa League draw in full
Robin van Persie will return to Old Trafford after Fenerbahce were drawn alongside Manchester United in the Europe League on Friday.
The draw for the group stage of the Europa League is as follows:
Group A: Manchester United, Fenerbahce, Feyenoord, Zorya
Group B: Olympiacos, APOEL, Young Boys, Astana
Group C: Anderlecht, Saint-Etienne, Mainz, Qabala
Group D: Zenit, AZ Alkmaar, Maccabi Tel-Aviv, Dundalk
Group E: Viktoria Plzen, Roma, Austria Vienna, Astra
Group F: Athletic Bilbao, Genk, Rapid Vienna, Sassuolo
Group G: Ajax, Standard Liege, Celta Vigo, Panathinaikos
Group H: Shakhtar Donetsk, Braga, Gent, Konyaspor
Group I: Schalke, RB Salzburg, Kuban Krasnodar, Nice
Group J: Fiorentina, PAOK, Slovan Liberec, Qarabag
Group K: Inter, Sparta Prague, Southampton, Hapoel Be'er Sheva
Group L: Villarreal, Steaua Bucharest, FC Zurich, Osmanlispor
Matchday one is on September 15 with the final games in the groups staged on December 8.
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.