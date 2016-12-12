Europa League draw: Manchester United face Saint-Etienne in last 32
The first knockout round of the Europa League will see Manchester United play Saint-Etienne.
Manchester United have been drawn to play Saint-Etienne in the last 32 of the Europa League.
The tie will see United's world-record signing Paul Pogba come up against his brother Florentin, a Saint-Etienne defender.
Jose Mourinho's side were runners-up to Fenerbahce in Group A, while Saint-Etienne topped Anderlecht, Mainz and Gabala in Group C to reach the first knockout round.
Elsewhere, a standout tie sees LaLiga side Villarreal take on Serie A heavyweights Roma, while Tottenham play Belgian team Gent.
The last-32 draw in full, ties to be played February 16 and 23:
Athletic Bilbao v APOEL
Legia Warsaw v Ajax
Anderlecht v Zenit
Astra v Genk
Manchester United v Saint-Etienne
Villarreal v Roma
Ludogorets Razgrad v FC Copenhagen
Celta Vigo v Shakhtar Donetsk
Olympiacos v Osmanlıspor
Gent v Tottenham
Rostov v Sparta Prague
Krasnodar v Fenerbahce
Borussia Monchengladbach v Fiorentina
AZ Alkmaar v Lyon
Hapoel Beer-Sheva v Besiktas
PAOK v Schalke
