Europa League draw: Manchester United face Saint-Etienne in last 32

Manchester United have been drawn to play Saint-Etienne in the last 32 of the Europa League.

The tie will see United's world-record signing Paul Pogba come up against his brother Florentin, a Saint-Etienne defender.

Jose Mourinho's side were runners-up to Fenerbahce in Group A, while Saint-Etienne topped Anderlecht, Mainz and Gabala in Group C to reach the first knockout round.

Elsewhere, a standout tie sees LaLiga side Villarreal take on Serie A heavyweights Roma, while Tottenham play Belgian team Gent.



The last-32 draw in full, ties to be played February 16 and 23:



Athletic Bilbao v APOEL

Legia Warsaw v Ajax

Anderlecht v Zenit

Astra v Genk

Manchester United v Saint-Etienne

Villarreal v Roma

Ludogorets Razgrad v FC Copenhagen

Celta Vigo v Shakhtar Donetsk

Olympiacos v Osmanlıspor

Gent v Tottenham

Rostov v Sparta Prague

Krasnodar v Fenerbahce

Borussia Monchengladbach v Fiorentina

AZ Alkmaar v Lyon

Hapoel Beer-Sheva v Besiktas

PAOK v Schalke