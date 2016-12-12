Trending

Europa League draw: Manchester United face Saint-Etienne in last 32

Manchester United have been drawn to play Saint-Etienne in the last 32 of the Europa League.

The tie will see United's world-record signing Paul Pogba come up against his brother Florentin, a Saint-Etienne defender.

Jose Mourinho's side were runners-up to Fenerbahce in Group A, while Saint-Etienne topped Anderlecht, Mainz and Gabala in Group C to reach the first knockout round.

Elsewhere, a standout tie sees LaLiga side Villarreal take on Serie A heavyweights Roma, while Tottenham play Belgian team Gent.


The last-32 draw in full, ties to be played February 16 and 23:


Athletic Bilbao v APOEL  
Legia Warsaw v Ajax 
Anderlecht v Zenit
Astra v Genk 
Manchester United v Saint-Etienne
Villarreal v Roma
Ludogorets Razgrad v FC Copenhagen 
Celta Vigo v Shakhtar Donetsk
Olympiacos v Osmanlıspor
Gent v Tottenham 
Rostov v Sparta Prague 
Krasnodar v Fenerbahce 
Borussia Monchengladbach v Fiorentina
AZ Alkmaar v Lyon 
Hapoel Beer-Sheva v Besiktas 
PAOK v Schalke  

 