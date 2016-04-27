Europa League a 'dream' for Villarreal and Soldado

Villarreal striker Roberto Soldado says it would be a dream for the Liga club to reach the Europa league final at Liverpool's expense.

Liverpool travel to El Madrigal for the first leg of their semi-final tie, having eliminated tournament favourites Borussia Dortmund in a thrilling quarter-final.

Villarreal saw off Sparta Prague in the last eight and are three-time semi-finalists in this competition.

Four points clear off fifth-placed Celta Vigo in La Liga, Villarreal look set for a spot in next season's Champions League, but Soldado was quick to fix his sights on a possible trophy.

"For Villarreal to get through to the final would be a great reward," the former Tottenham forward said. "It is the dream we all have. We strongly believe in our chances, although we know it will be difficult

"They are a very direct team on the ball. It's a great group and this is why they are in a European semi-final.

"We need the best of everyone tomorrow to get a great result and that means that we all give 100 per cent.

"We must give the highest level. We should not feel pressure and enjoy the game with our people."

Soldado has reached this stage twice before in his career – with Osasuna in 2006-07 and Valencia in 2011-12 – but is yet to make the final.

"I have not won any of the two Europa League semi-finals I played and I hope to get third time lucky," he added.