Trending

Europa League last-32 draw in full

By

Manchester United are among the 32 teams to have discovered their opponents after the Europa League draw.

The Europa League last-32 draw was made in Nyon on Monday, with Manchester United, Roma and Tottenham among the clubs to discover their fate.

Sixteen ties were drawn out, with the first legs to be played on February 16 and the return matches one week later on February 23.

Europa League last-32 draw in full:


Athletic Bilbao v APOEL  
Legia Warsaw v Ajax 
Anderlecht v Zenit
Astra v Genk 
Manchester United v Saint-Etienne
Villarreal v Roma
Ludogorets Razgrad v FC Copenhagen 
Celta Vigo v Shakhtar Donetsk
Olympiacos v Osmanlıspor
Gent v Tottenham 
Rostov v Sparta Prague 
Krasnodar v Fenerbahce 
Borussia Monchengladbach v Fiorentina
AZ v Lyon 
Hapoel Beer-Sheva v Besiktas 
PAOK v Schalke