The Europa League last-32 draw was made in Nyon on Monday, with Manchester United, Roma and Tottenham among the clubs to discover their fate.

Sixteen ties were drawn out, with the first legs to be played on February 16 and the return matches one week later on February 23.

Europa League last-32 draw in full:



Athletic Bilbao v APOEL

Legia Warsaw v Ajax

Anderlecht v Zenit

Astra v Genk

Manchester United v Saint-Etienne

Villarreal v Roma

Ludogorets Razgrad v FC Copenhagen

Celta Vigo v Shakhtar Donetsk

Olympiacos v Osmanlıspor

Gent v Tottenham

Rostov v Sparta Prague

Krasnodar v Fenerbahce

Borussia Monchengladbach v Fiorentina

AZ v Lyon

Hapoel Beer-Sheva v Besiktas

PAOK v Schalke