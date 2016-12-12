Europa League last-32 draw in full
Manchester United are among the 32 teams to have discovered their opponents after the Europa League draw.
The Europa League last-32 draw was made in Nyon on Monday, with Manchester United, Roma and Tottenham among the clubs to discover their fate.
Sixteen ties were drawn out, with the first legs to be played on February 16 and the return matches one week later on February 23.
Europa League last-32 draw in full:
Athletic Bilbao v APOEL
Legia Warsaw v Ajax
Anderlecht v Zenit
Astra v Genk
Manchester United v Saint-Etienne
Villarreal v Roma
Ludogorets Razgrad v FC Copenhagen
Celta Vigo v Shakhtar Donetsk
Olympiacos v Osmanlıspor
Gent v Tottenham
Rostov v Sparta Prague
Krasnodar v Fenerbahce
Borussia Monchengladbach v Fiorentina
AZ v Lyon
Hapoel Beer-Sheva v Besiktas
PAOK v Schalke
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.