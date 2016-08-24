Europa League must take priority, Recoba tells Inter

Former Inter forward Alvaro Recoba says the club must concentrate on winning the Europa League this season.

New head coach Frank de Boer endured a difficult start to the campaign as his side lost their opening Serie A match 2-0 away to Chievo.

Inter led the league standings for much of the early part of last season, but a drop-off in form saw them ultimately finish fourth behind the champions, Napoli and Roma.

And Recoba, a UEFA Cup winner with Inter in 1998, believes De Boer, who succeeded the sacked Roberto Mancini earlier this month, should put everything into winning the Europa League as it represents their best chance of both a trophy and a return to Champions League football.

"Inter have grown accustomed to winning," he told Inter Channel. "However, it is not easy to play in the Europa League, as it is difficult to treat it the same as you would the Champions League.

"But it is still important to compete strongly in all of the cups and they must do everything to try to win it. They must take it seriously and play every match with 100 per cent commitment.

"Obviously, the Italian championship is tough and Inter do have a squad that should be in the Champions League, but at this moment in time they must do everything to win the Europa league."

Inter host Palermo in Serie A on Sunday.