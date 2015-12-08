Europa League Preview: Clubs vying for survival

As the Europa League heads into the final matchday, several big name clubs are still aiming to seal qualification into the round of 32.

Ajax have arguably the toughest test ahead of them, with a victory away to 2014 Norwegian Tippeligaen champions Molde needed as well as a Fenerbahce loss against Celtic.

The Eredivisie club are on six points, with Fenerbahce on eight and Molde on 10.

Celtic have already been eliminated with the Scottish champions picking up only two points from a possible 15.

Ajax defender Mitchell Dijks is confident the club can do the business over the already-qualified Molde but knows their fate is out of their hands.

"Fenerbahce must of course lose, but that's football," Dijks told AmsterdamFM. "It may still be. Molde is a good team, but when you play at home the pressure is reversed. I think we'll get the three points."

Fiorentina and Marseille are in much better positions to advance, however.

Fiorentina are second in Group I but a loss against Portuguese side Belenenses will see them eliminated.

The Serie A club have seven points, with both Belenenses and Lech Poznan both sitting on five.

Poznan need to beat the already-qualified Basel and a Belenenses win over Fiorentina to advance to the round of 32.

Marseille, like Fiorentina, sit in second place in their group but play away to Slovan Liberec - who are just two points behind them in third place.

A draw is enough for Marseille to advance but Liberec will be going all out for the victory.

In the other Group F clash, leaders Sporting Braga travel to Netherlands to face the winless Groningen.

Rubin Kazan are still alive in Group B, while Liverpool will be looking to secure top spot.

Kazan need to win against the already-eliminated Bordeaux, but need Liverpool to beat second-placed Sion to advance.

Liverpool need just a point to finish top of the group, while a point for Sion will seal their progression into the round of 32.

Group C has already been decided, with Krasnodar leading Borussia Dortmund on head-to-head.

Only a Dortmund win against PAOK and a Krasnodar slip-up against Qabala will see the Germans top the group.

Napoli are the only club to win every game of the group stages so far and will host Legia Warsaw as they look to make it six from six in Group D.

However, it is all to play for as Midtjylland, Club Brugge and Legia play for second place.

A win for Midtjylland against Brugge will see them advance, while a point and Legia failing to win will also see them advance.

Brugge can finish second with a win over Midtjylland, while Legia's only chance of progression is a win over Dortmund and a draw in the other game.

Group G is already decided, with opponents Lazio and Saint-Etienne confirmed to finish first and second respectively. Dnipro Dnipropetrovsk faces Rosenborg in a dead rubber.

Besiktas, Sporting CP and Lokomotiv Moscow are all fighting for progression in Group H.

Besiktas will be through with a draw against Sporting, while a win would seal first in the group.

Sporting will be through with a win, while a draw would be enough if Lokomotiv lose.

A win for Lokomotiv would be enough to go through, while a Besiktas win would also see them progress no matter what.

In Group J, Tottenham need a draw against Monaco to seal top spot.

Monaco need a win over Tottenham to go through, but hope Anderlecht suffer defeat against Qarabag.

Qarabag are also still alive and will go through with a win and a Monaco loss.

The Azerbaijani side can also go through if they win and the other game is a draw, as they secured more points among the other two teams that would also finish on seven points.

Schalke and Sparta Prague are both through from Group K, with Asteras Tripoli and APOEL already eliminated.

In the final group, Partizan and Augsburg will fight it out to see who progresses from Group G along with Athletic Bilbao.