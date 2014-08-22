European clubs circling for Newcastle Jets

Tinkler confirmed on Thursday that the club was up for sale as he looks to end his involvement in football and focus on other business opportunities.

And the Australian mining magnate – who also wants to sell NRL club Newcastle Knights and his Patinack Farm racing stable – revealed that several clubs were circling for the Jets.

Speaking to Sydney's Sky Sports Radio on Friday, Tinkler said: "German, Spanish and English clubs are best placed to groom young talent in Australia.

"If we can do a deal with one of those countries, it will put the Jets in a better spot and it will be a win for the community and everyone involved.

"We've been in talks with a number of Premier League and European clubs, they've been going on for a little while."

Tinkler believes Manchester City's purchase of another A-League club, Melbourne Heart, will set a precedent.

City bought Heart in January and have changed the side's name to Melbourne City, while the club will also wear a new home kit that incorporates the Premier League outfit's iconic sky blue.

"I think [for] anybody who owns an A-League club or supports an A-League club – that [Manchester City's purchase] is the future," Tinkler added.

"What it costs to run an A-League club is really just a transfer fee for these guys at the end of the day."

Newcastle finished seventh in the A-League last term, missing the finals by just two points.

The club have won the competition once, in 2007-08, when they edged rivals Central Coast Mariners 1-0 in the grand final.