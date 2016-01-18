Evans added to USMNT squad for January camp

Seattle Sounders defender-midfielder Brad Evans has been added to the U.S. national team for its January camp, U.S. Soccer announced Monday, as Jurgen Klinsmann turns to another veteran voice on a youth-heavy squad.

Evans, 30, was made available for training Monday as the U.S. continues its preparation ahead of friendlies against Iceland on Jan. 31 and Canada on Feb. 5. Both matches will be hosted at StubHub Center in Carson, California.

The addition of Evans brings the U.S. roster to 26 players, of whom 10 are Under-23 eligible ahead of March's Olympic qualifying playoff against Colombia.

Squad in full:

Goalkeepers (3): David Bingham (San Jose Earthquakes), Sean Johnson (Chicago Fire), Luis Robles (New York Red Bulls)

Defenders (9): Kellyn Acosta (FC Dallas), Matt Besler (Sporting Kansas City), Steve Birnbaum (D.C. United), Matt Miazga (New York Red Bulls), Eric Miller (Montreal Impact), Tim Parker (Vancouver Whitecaps), Matt Polster (Chicago Fire), Brandon Vincent (Chicago Fire), Brad Evans (Seattle Sounders)

Midfielders (8): Michael Bradley (Toronto FC), Mix Diskerud (New York City FC), Jermaine Jones (unattached), Perry Kitchen (unattached), Darlington Nagbe (Portland Timbers), Lee Nguyen (New England Revolution), Tony Tchani (Columbus Crew), Wil Trapp (Columbus Crew)

Forwards (6): Jozy Altidore (Toronto FC), Ethan Finlay (Columbus Crew), Jerome Kiesewetter (VfB Stuttgart), Jordan Morris (unattached), Khiry Shelton (New York City FC), Gyasi Zardes (LA Galaxy)