Evans issues word of warning to under-fire Rodgers

Former Liverpool boss Roy Evans has warned Brendan Rodgers that he cannot afford to make a sluggish start to next season if he harbours hopes of a long-term Anfield future.

Rodgers' position is firmly under scrutiny following a 2014-15 campaign that saw Liverpool finish sixth in the Premier League, some 25 points behind champions Chelsea, and exit the UEFA Champions League in disappointing fashion.

Club legend Steven Gerrard has also departed after contract negotiations were allowed to drag on to the point where the midfielder opted to pursue a new challenge in MLS, and Raheem Sterling has been criticised by Liverpool fans for wanting to follow him out of the club.

A 6-1 thrashing at Stoke City on the final day raised questions over Rodgers' suitability to stay on among Liverpool fans, but Evans thinks he deserves more time.

"Brendan brought a lot of players in but it didn't quite work," Evans, the Liverpool manager between 1994 and 1998, told Sky Sports News HQ.

"In the end I thought it was quite a disappointing season but I know Brendan recognises that as well.

"A lot of young players, you're looking for potential but when you are heading to the top end you can only take so much potential, you have to get recognised top players and I don’t think we brought in enough of them.

"At the end of the season I think we paid the price for that. We had a really good chance to make the Champions League with six or seven games to go and with a potential FA Cup final as well.

"But I just think of late Brendan had found it difficult and there was a little bit of a turn from the fans. Sometimes we play without a striker and sometimes fans see players playing out of position.

"I think he should stay and he is there to do the job. But he has to start the season really well otherwise he will be in some trouble."