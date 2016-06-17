Evans: Northern Ireland win trumps United titles

Jonny Evans ranks captaining Northern Ireland to their first ever win at the European Championship as a bigger achievement than any of his title triumphs with Manchester United.

West Brom defender Evans won three Premier League crowns with United before moving to The Hawthorns last year.

However, the 28-year-old feels that leading his country to their 2-0 victory over Ukraine on Thursday is the proudest moment of his career.

"I don't think anything can top that. I haven't felt that emotional on a football pitch," said Evans.

"It's different because when you are playing with United a lot of the time you are favourites. You are expected to win.

"It's maybe a different type of emotion. There's a lot of relief. When I won my first league title, at the start it's a relief and you only enjoy it afterwards.

"Even at United there were times where you don't enjoy those big moments until after you've left the club and look back.

"It's because at the time you have to move on, there’s always the next big game or thinking about next season and how we need to win again.

"With Northern Ireland, being underdogs, and going through what we’ve been through in the past in terms of not winning, just makes it all that bit sweeter."

And with the confidence gained from their win, Evans says a positive result against world champions Germany - which would go a long way to sealing qualification for the knockout rounds - is not out of the question.

"The fact we have three points now gives us a chance to go through. Germany are a fantastic team," he said.

"But if we show this much heart and determination, we have a chance."