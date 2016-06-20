Evans returns to football with Chesterfield

Chesterfield have signed former Wales striker Ched Evans on a one-year contract.

Evans was jailed for rape in 2012, serving half of a five-year sentence, but had his conviction quashed earlier this year and faces a retrial in October.

The 27-year-old last played professionally for Sheffield United in the 2011-12 season when current Chesterfield boss Danny Wilson was his manager.

Since his release from prison in October 2014, Sheffield United, Hartlepool United and Oldham Athletic have all pulled out of deals to sign the striker over fan backlashes.

"Chesterfield Football Club have given a great deal of thought to this signing and following the court's decision, we are in no doubt that Ched Evans should be welcomed back into his profession as a professional footballer," club chairman Dave Allen said.

Evans added: "I am very excited and privileged to be resuming my career at Chesterfield and I hope to make a valuable contribution both on and off the pitch for the football club, the fans and the community."