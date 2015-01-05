Evans signing 'difficult situation', says Johnson

British media reports emerged over the weekend revealing that Evans was set to be handed a route back into football by the Boundary Park club – who had previously denied any interest in the former Sheffield United striker.

Evans has been strongly backed to resume his career by Professional Footballers' Association chairman Gordon Taylor, who called for interested parties to be "100 per cent committed" to signing the striker.

Oldham are yet to formally announce their stance and, although Johnson has backed his employers to hold the club's best interests at heart, he concedes it is a tricky matter to navigate.

"It's a difficult situation," he said.

"We want what's best for the club and whatever the board decide I'll be a part of."

Evans' bid to resume his football career after serving half of a five-year prison sentence has been met with fierce opposition by many supporters – a petition against Oldham bringing the Welshman to the club has gained over 25,000 signatures in less than 24 hours.

A return to Bramall Lane had initially looked on the cards after United confirmed they had been asked by the PFA to allow Evans to train with them.

However, United withdrew their offer after club patrons – including Olympic star Jessica Ennis – threatened to turn their back on the club.