Evans: Time was right to leave United

West Brom defender Jonny Evans has no regrets about leaving Manchester United.

Evans, who was sold in August, has made 25 appearances for Tony Pulis' side this season after being reduced to a bit-part player at Old Trafford under Louis Van Gaal in the previous campaign.

The Northern Ireland international had been highly rated by former United manager Alex Ferguson as he emerged into the first team, but the 28-year-old never quite fulfilled his early promise for the Premier League powerhouse.

He is now relishing the opportunity to show what he can do in the West Midlands, alongside fellow ex-Red Devils Ben Foster and Darren Fletcher.

"I have to say, I have really enjoyed it," Evans told The Independent.

"When you are out of the team and not playing regularly, there is always that question in your head of, 'when am I going to play next?'

"I have enjoyed the feeling – players talk about it all the time – that Saturday feeling of going out and playing football, and that has been one of the biggest things.

"I had a fantastic time at United and I loved it, but there came a point when I had to make a decision. I wanted to play, wanted to show people what I could do.

"I have ambitions to become as good a centre-half as I can be and show people I can be as good a player as I can be and finish my career with no regrets."

Evans is unlikely to feature against his former club on Sunday as he continues to recover from a hamstring injury.

But whether he recovers in time to play or is watching from the sidelines at The Hawthorns, Evans will not be out for revenge, insisting he has plenty of respect for Van Gaal.

"The manager obviously made the decision to let me go but, in the back of my head, I knew it was coming.

"But I had no qualms about his decision because I was already looking forward to a new chapter. I knew it was coming and I welcomed it, in a way.

"When he called me into his office at the end of last season and told me I could find another club, I just thought to myself that this is the time for me to start something fresh.

"Louis van Gaal is a fantastic coach and there is a lot of stuff I really liked under him.

"I feel fortunate that I have had the chance to work with him because I do think that myself, and every other player there, will have learned something from him."