Evans' transfer to Hibernians blocked

Hibernians revealed on Friday that they are keen to sign former Sheffield United striker Evans with technical director Jeffrey Farrugia claiming "everybody in life does mistakes" and that "you should have your second chance".

But Evans is likely to be denied the opportunity of playing for the Maltese Premier League leaders due to laws regarding convicted sex offenders.

"We are determined to have one of the toughest regimes in the world for managing sex offenders, to stop them reoffending and to protect victims," an MoJ spokesperson said, according to reports in the British media.

"Probation officers must give permission for sex offenders on licence to take up new jobs and this includes ensuring they hold regular face to face meetings - this effectively rules out working abroad.

"The offenders will also be subject to strict conditions such as exclusion zones, non-contact orders and having to attend sex offender treatment programmes."

Evans was sentenced to a five-year jail term in April 2012 after being found guilty of raping a 19-year-old woman in May 2011 but was released in October.

The 26-year-old Welshman maintains his innocence.