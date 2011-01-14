Everton accept Pienaar bid

Midfielder Steven Pienaar is set to leave Everton after manager David Moyes said on Friday they had accepted a bid for the South Africa international.

Pienaar, 28, is out of contract at the end of the season and has turned down a new deal at Goodison Park.

"We have had two offers, one of which has been accepted, and we have given permission for his representatives to speak to the club involved," Moyes said on the club website without naming the team.

He added Pienaar was still in line to feature in Sunday's Merseyside derby at Liverpool.

Manchester City's new striker Edin Dzeko, only the third Bosnian to play in the English top flight, is hoping to make his debut at home to Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday.

"On my debut for Wolfsburg I came off the bench and set up a goal but we still lost the game," he told the club website.

"At City I hope to make a winning start. I have watched Wolves on the TV but I don't know much about them.

"I hope I will settle into this team straight away. It's a big squad with lots of top players and I know they will help me in any way they can."

Dzeko said Stoke City's Asmir Begovic and Muhamed Konjic at Coventry City are the only other Bosnians to have played in England's top division. "I am the third and I hope I will have much success here," he added.

Wojciech Szczesny will start in goal for Arsenal at West Ham United on Saturday after Lukasz Fabianski failed a fitness test.

"Fabianski is out," manager Arsene Wenger told reporters. "It (his injury) is not very bad. It's a question of days (not weeks out). He had a test this morning but he didn't make it."

Robin van Persie and Samir Nasri return to the squad after missing the last two games.

West Ham include new loan signing, left back Wayne Bridge, in their squad after he joined from Manchester City.

Manchester United striker Wayne Rooney and central defender Nemanja Vidic should be available to face Tottenham Hotspur at White Hart Lane on Sunday.

Spurs midfielder Gareth Bale is fit after a back problem while defender Younes Kaboul returns from suspension.

Tottenham manager Harry Redknapp must decide whether to play Peter Crouch or Jermain Defoe up front with Rafael van der Vaart in support. Los Angeles Galaxy midfielder David Beckham, who is training with Spurs, could be there to watch his former club.

"All the other teams up there will hope we can pull off a result and close the gap and keep everybody involved but it's not easy. United have done great (this season)," Redknapp told reporters.

Newcastle United striker Andy Carroll, who has missed the last three games with a thigh injury, has been ruled out of Sunday's clash at north-east rivals Sunderland.