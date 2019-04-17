Everton and Arsenal have to fight off Borussia Dortmund for £43m Ajax star

According to Sport, the two Premier League clubs are considering a move for Hakim Ziyech, but Dortmund have already made an offer.

The Morocco international has been an integral part of Ajax's stunning run to the Champions League semi-finals.

The 26-year-old set up Donny van de Beek's goal against Juventus on Tuesday night night – the latest in a string of influential moments this season.

With 19 goals and 20 assists in all competitions, Ziyech is hot property and Everton and Arsenal have taken an interest.

But it is Dortmund who lead the way for his signature according to the report, having reportedly tabled an offer already.

