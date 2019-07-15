Arsenal target admits he has offer on the table – but won’t say who from

The 23-year-old helped the Seleção lift the trophy on home soil this summer, scoring in the final as they beat Peru 3-1.

Arsenal have been heavily linked with a move for the player, although other interested clubs include Milan and Atletico Madrid.

Everton admitted that he already has a proposal on the table, although the identity of the suitor remains unknown.

"At this moment I have an offer, but I can't say the name of the club," he said, as reported by the Mirror.

"Just like I can't promise that on Thursday I'll still be playing for Gremio, we'll see."

