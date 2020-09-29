Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti set to make changes for West Ham Carabao Cup tie

Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti is expected to rest several players for his side’s home Carabao Cup tie against West Ham.

Ancelotti, who has revealed no new injury problems after Saturday’s win at Crystal Palace, made six changes for his side’s victory at Fleetwood in the previous round.

Winger Theo Walcott is hoping to return to the squad after missing out altogether at the weekend and midfielder Fabian Delph could start as he continues his comeback from a succession of muscle injuries.

Central defenders Mason Holgate (toe) and Jarrad Branthwaite (ankle) remain unavailable.

West Ham will be without Ryan Fredericks for Wednesday’s clash at Goodison Park after he sustained a hamstring injury in last weekend’s win over Wolves.

The right-back was forced off towards the end of Sunday’s 4-0 victory and the club confirmed on Monday he has a low-grade muscle issue.

Defender Issa Diop and midfielder Josh Cullen both remain absent after they tested positive for coronavirus last week along with manager David Moyes.

All three are in self-isolation, but Hammers boss Moyes will still pick the team and take charge remotely, with back-up goalkeeper Darren Randolph set to be one of several changes to the XI which started against Wolves.