Everton confirm deal for Henen from Olympiacos

The Premier League club confirmed the deal on Tuesday morning (local time) and said the deal was done before the transfer window closed on Monday's 23:00 BST deadline.

The 18-year-old Henen moved from Anderlecht to Olympiacos on Monday before immediately signing a loan deal with the Goodison Park outfit.

Everton boss Roberto Martinez told the club's official website: "As we had said previously, he's someone whose potential we recognised and at this stage he will go into the Under-21 development squad.

"We [are] looking forward to working with him this season."

Henen is a Belgium youth international.