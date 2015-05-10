Everton have moved on from Distin - Martinez

Roberto Martinez claims Everton have moved on from Sylvain Distin after the centre-back hit out at a lack of match action this term.

The 37-year-old has not played since January's FA Cup third-round draw with West Ham, a team he claimed to have been keen on joining later that month.

"I went to see the coach about the proposal for West Ham who were offering me a transfer until the end of the season," Distin told L'Equipe in the week.

"The next day, he said that he counted on me and that I was part of the team. Since that day I haven't been called up once.

"I have no idea why. We have not spoken since."

Martinez accepts the Frenchman's frustration, but is unlikely to keep the veteran at Goodison Park when his contract expires in June, having seen England international John Stones flourish at the back this term.

"I can understand that completely, Sylvain has been a phenomenal professional and a phenomenal servant to Everton," Martinez explained when asked about Distin's outburst.

"It has been a tough season, but in football it happens - you get a young man like John Stones at the age of 20 that has performed in an incredible manner and developed a strong partnership with Phil Jagielka.

"In January, Sylvain wanted to leave the club. In the end it never materialised, from that point on we need to look to the future.

"We wish Sylvain the best but I don't see anything wrong with that situation. It is natural in football and a natural moment in his career."