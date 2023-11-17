Everton receive 10-point deduction from the Premier League, as big names in the world of football react

Everton have been deducted 10 points from the Premier League following financial rule breaks.

The punishment is the biggest points sanction in Prem history, equivalent to three wins and a draw, placing the Toffees 19th in the table on a new total of four points. Everton have said they intend to appeal against the decision.

"The club believes that the commission has imposed a wholly disproportionate and unjust sporting sanction," Everton said in a statement. "The club has already communicated its intention to appeal the decision to the Premier League. The appeal process will now commence and the club’s case will be heard by an Appeal Board appointed pursuant to the Premier League’s rules in due course."

Everton posted financial losses for the fifth successive year in March after reporting a £44.7 million deficit in 2021/22.

Premier League rules state that clubs are permitted to lose £105m over a three-year period and Everton admitted to being in breach of the profit and sustainability rules (PSR) for the period ending 2021/22. After a five-day hearing in October, the commission found in favour of the Premier League that Everton's losses during that period amounted to £124.5m.

Having narrowly avoided relegation to the Championship last season on the final day of the season with a home win against Bournemouth, Everton were 14th in the league table, eight points above the bottom three, before this sanction.

Big names have weighed in on the decision on X, formerly known as Twitter.

"Everton will have a lot of sympathy in the Premier League 'dressing room' should other clubs not be treated as Everton have today," former Premier League star Stan Collymore posted, while Jamie Carragher stated, "The 10-point deduction for Everton is excessive and not right, considering they have been working with the PL about this for the last couple of years," adding, "Until other clubs are sanctioned Everton will feel they are being used to show there is no need for an independent regulator, and they are right."

Former Toffees striker Gary Lineker posted, "With Everton being docked 10 points it will be very interesting to see if other clubs are sanctioned."