Everton reject Stones' transfer request

Everton have confirmed that they have turned down a transfer request from John Stones.

The defender, who has been the subject of three rejected bids from Chelsea, handed in the request ahead of Everton's League Cup clash with his former club Barnsley on Wednesday.

Manager Roberto Martinez said after the 5-3 extra-time win at Oakwell that the club would not accept Stones' plea to leave and chairman Bill Kenwright made good on that promise on Thursday.

"Everton football club has rejected a transfer request from John Stones," Kenwright said in a statement.



"Since the start of the transfer window, we have resolutely turned down offers from another Premier League football club for our player.



"John is not for sale and he will remain a highly valued member of our first team squad."