Everton sign Lennon on permanent deal

Everton have completed the signing of winger Aaron Lennon from Tottenham for an undisclosed fee.

Lennon has signed a three-year contract for the Merseyside club, where he scored twice in 14 appearances during a loan spell last season.

The 28-year-old moved to Tottenham from Leeds United in 2005 and has played 364 for the White Hart Lane outfit in all competitions, scoring 30 times, but he has not featured for Mauricio Pochettino's side this term.

Manager Roberto Martinez said: "We are delighted to welcome Aaron back to Everton.

"We know we are getting a player our fans know inside out. He had a major role in the second half of our season and we're looking forward to Aaron kicking on and continuing to enjoy his football, as well as being the productive player we know he can be.

"He is well-respected in the dressing room, his experience in the Premier League is immense and he will immediately add to our squad and to the ambition we have as a club."

Lennon is Martinez's second signing of deadline day following the £9.5 million acquisition of Argentina international defender Ramiro Funes Mori from River Plate.