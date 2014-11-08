Everton's Barkley wary of buoyant Black Cats
Ross Barkley says Everton will need to silence the Sunderland crowd if they are to win at the Stadium of Light on Sunday.
Roberto Martinez's side make the Premier League trip hoping to continue a run that has seen them go five games unbeaten in all competitions, conceding just one goal.
However, they face a Sunderland side who have returned to form themselves following a 3-1 win at Crystal Palace that dragged them out of the relegation zone.
England International Barkley will be hoping to feature on Sunday, having made his comeback from injury in the 3-0 win against Aston Villa in mid-October.
And the 20-year-old acknowledges his side are in for a tough test.
Speaking to Everton TV, he said: "They should have a bit of confidence because they've got good players in the team and they're a big club but at the end of the day we've got to step up and hopefully get the three points
"It always is [difficult]. I've been down there a few times and the crowd gets at you. They've got a good atmosphere and it's always a tough game at the Stadium of Light."
Sunderland midfielder Jack Rodwell is in line to face his former club and Barkley believes his one-time club colleague's transfer from Manchester City has been good for his career.
"I used to look up to Jack when I was younger because he broke in to the first team when he was young and I know him well," Barkley added.
"I see it as a good move because he needs to go and get games. He's got the talent he just needs to get the games to show everyone what he can do."
