Everton's Gibson given driving ban

Everton midfielder Darron Gibson has been banned from driving for 20 months after pleading guilty to a number of motoring offences.

The 27-year-old was charged with driving without due care and attention, driving with excess alcohol and failing to stop after a road traffic collision.

The charges relate to an incident that occurred in Park Road, Trafford, last month when police were told a car had collided with a cyclist and failed to stop, before pulling into a nearby petrol station and crashing into a fuel pump.

Having been bailed until Tuesday, the Republic of Ireland international pled guilty to the charges at Trafford Magistrates Court - receiving a 20-month driving ban, 200 hours of community service and a fine.