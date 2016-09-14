Everybody needs good neighbours - Klopp hails Lallana

Adam Lallana is not just impressing Jurgen Klopp on the pitch, with the Liverpool manager revealing the attacking midfielder is also a "nice guy" as a neighbour.

England international Lallana has flourished since Klopp took over at Anfield in October 2015 having initially struggled following his 2014 move from Southampton.

Lallana emphasised his growing importance to Liverpool with a superb strike in Sunday's 4-1 rout of Premier League champions Leicester City at a redeveloped Anfield.

Klopp says Lallana is flourishing after fully settling at the club, and the manager may even be able to pop into the 28-year-old's house for a drink from time to time.

"Yes [we are neighbours]. He is a nice guy, even as a neighbour," Klopp joked at a pre-match news conference ahead of Friday's Premier League encounter with Chelsea.

"I have other neighbours, but they are not good footballers.

"He is a very smart guy and has really settled in at Liverpool. After his start, now he has 100 per cent settled in. He is a nice guy.

"I knew him from Southampton and I was looking forward to working with him.

"He is good, he can play different positions and he is mentally strong. He is a smart player. He is very important to the team both as a player and a person."