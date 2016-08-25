'Everyone knows my best position' - Sturridge unhappy at wide role

Liverpool forward Daniel Sturridge has spoken of his discomfort at being deployed on the flanks by manager Jurgen Klopp.

The England international was used out wide as the Reds suffered a surprise 2-0 defeat to promoted Burnley in the Premier League last weekend.

And although he scored twice after coming on in the second half of Tuesday's 5-0 League Cup victory over Burton Albion, the 26-year-old has not attempted to hide his displeasure at Klopp's recent decisions.

"Of course it is more difficult for me to play wide," he said.

"I'm a centre-forward. In the modern-day game, you have to try and be flexible but everyone knows my best position.

"I'm a player who plays on instinct and in the middle I have clarity on movements and things that I have been doing for years. I am on autopilot there.

"You just do things because you are used to doing it. But when you are out wide, you have got to worry about different things. It's just a different way."

Although the former Manchester City and Chelsea player is clearly frustrated, Sturridge is willing to continue sacrificing himself as Liverpool prepare to visit Tottenham in the Premier League on Saturday.

"Well, I have to do a job for the team," he said. "That's not saying I am happy to do it. That's saying I have got to do a job for the team.

"It's a team game - if I am put in that position, I have to play there."

While Christian Benteke has been sold to Crystal Palace and Mario Balotelli is out of favour, Sturridge is competing with new arrival Sadio Mane as well as Roberto Firmino, Divock Origi and Danny Ings for a place in Klopp's frontline.